FTC Drops AndroGel Antitrust Case Against AbbVie

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is dropping its long-running case accusing AbbVie of illegally delaying generic versions of the testosterone treatment AndroGel, saying Friday the case shows enforcers need new legislation to help them recover money for consumers. The FTC said in a statement that it has decided to withdraw its remaining claim in the case, a claim accusing AbbVie of using an illegal reverse payment patent settlement to delay a generic version of the drug. The commission won a $448 million penalty against AbbVie and its business partner Besins on other claims in the case, accusing the companies of using sham...

