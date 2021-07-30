Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Drops AndroGel Antitrust Case Against AbbVie

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is dropping its long-running case accusing AbbVie of illegally delaying generic versions of the testosterone treatment AndroGel, saying Friday the case shows enforcers need new legislation to help them recover money for consumers.

The FTC said in a statement that it has decided to withdraw its remaining claim in the case, a claim accusing AbbVie of using an illegal reverse payment patent settlement to delay a generic version of the drug.

The commission won a $448 million penalty against AbbVie and its business partner Besins on other claims in the case, accusing the companies of using sham...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!