Arthur J. Gallagher Co. Hit With Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher Co. allegedly failed to protect thousands of customers' personally identifiable information, leaving those individuals exposed during a data breach last year, a proposed class of customers claims in Illinois federal court. Lead plaintiffs Jason Myers and John Parsons claim in a suit filed Thursday that Gallagher failed to implement adequate security systems and practices necessary to protect that information, failed to comply with the minimum industry data security standards and didn't tell its customers or employees that their personal information had been exposed in a timely manner. "As a result of this delayed response, plaintiffs and...

