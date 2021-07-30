BCBS Patient Seeks Pretrial Win On Cancer Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas man is seeking a pretrial win in a suit alleging Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina improperly classifies an effective, common and well-regarded cancer treatment as experimental, saying the company can't defend its argument that proton beam radiation therapy isn't medically necessary for prostate cancer patients. In a brief filed in North Carolina federal court Thursday, Jeffrey Greenwell argued that the medical literature supports his claims that PBRT, a type of targeted radiation treatment, is the safest and most effective remedy for prostate cancer, leaving BCBSNC with no leg to stand on in Greenwell's challenge to its refusal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS