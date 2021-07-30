2nd Circ. Revives Contract Suit Against Fee-Transferring Attys

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A convicted arms trafficker may pursue breach of contract claims against attorneys who pocketed a retainer fee he says should have been refunded when one of the attorneys left the case, the Second Circuit ruled on Friday. In its published opinion, a panel for the federal appeals court unanimously held that Felipe Moreno-Godoy plausibly claimed that his Gallet Dryer & Berkey-led team of attorneys breached their obligations to him, vacating a lower court's decision that the inmate failed to demonstrate financial injuries. "The district court did not find enough admissible evidence in the record for the question of Moreno-Godoy's ownership of...

