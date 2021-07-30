Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Join Medicare Advantage FCA Suits Against Health Giant

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The federal government said on Friday that it has officially joined in on a half-dozen lawsuits claiming various Kaiser Permanente entities defrauded Medicare Advantage by exaggerating patient illnesses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it has intervened in six False Claims Act cases originally launched by whistleblower against various members of the integrated managed care consortium Kaiser Permanente.

"The integrity of government health care programs must be protected," said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds said in a statement. "The Medicare Advantage Program maintains the health of millions, and wrongful acts that defraud the program cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!