FCC Urged To Let All Subsidy Programs Accept Telecom Gifts

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Broadband trade group USTelecom is joining educational groups in calling for the Federal Communications Commission to more consistently let schools accept donated telecom services, a pandemic relief measure the agency instituted last year but partially rolled back last month. In a filing posted to the FCC's website on Thursday, USTelecom echoed the educational groups' prior arguments that it's baffling that the FCC ended a so-called gift waiver for two of its long-running subsidy programs while letting the newly launched Emergency Connectivity Fund accept donated services until next June. "USTelecom agrees with the education groups that, 'it is incredibly confusing for schools...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS