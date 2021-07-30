El Pollo Loco Insider Trading Suit Tossed Out Of Del. Court

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor has tossed an investor lawsuit seeking derivative damages on behalf of restaurant chain El Pollo Loco over approximately $118 million in alleged insider trades, heeding a call to dismiss the suit by a special litigation committee set up by the company's board. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick of the Court of Chancery on Friday cited a 1981 Delaware Supreme Court ruling in Zapata Corp. v. Maldonado in finding that the special litigation committee members were independent and conducted a reasonable investigation of the investors' claims, despite the investors' argument that the committee failed to adequately consider two related...

