NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars Promote Atty To GC Spot

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars recently tapped an in-house attorney to fill the general counsel seat, she confirmed to Law360 on Friday, after her predecessor transitioned to the NHL's San Jose Sharks. Lauren Strackbine, who previously was associate general counsel at the Florida football team for about 4½ years, took on the general counsel position as of July 1, she said. She did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Friday. She replaces Cassie McBride, who is now vice president and general counsel at the San Jose Sharks, according to a statement Tuesday from search consultant Search Solution Elite....

