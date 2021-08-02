Investor Drops Profiteering Claims Against Blockchain Execs

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A blockchain investor has dropped a suit accusing executives at blockchain technology company CasperLabs of prioritizing profits over technology, according to documents filed in California federal court. Investor Coordination Technology Ltd., an entity associated with blockchain researcher Vlad Zamfir, voluntarily dismissed claims on Friday that CasperLabs LLC executives and board members had sacrificed key elements of Casper's purported technology in favor of a cheaper option. Coordination Technology, or CoorTech, did leave the door open to bring future claims. But for now, CoorTech's allegations of profiteering and other misdeeds are off the table. CasperLabs touts technology and services meant to ease enterprise...

