Biden Targets Cuban Police Force With New Sanctions

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration piled new sanctions on Cuba Friday, targeting Havana's high-level police force and its leaders for enabling the "violent repression" of protesters across the island. In sanctioning Cuba's Policia Nacional Revolucionaria, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control alleged a number of human rights violations, including the police force's beating of a Catholic priest and other protesters, including several minors. OFAC Director Andrea M. Gacki said targeting PNR and its leaders Oscar Callejas Valcarce and Eddy Sierra Arias "serves to further hold accountable those responsible for suppressing the Cuban people's calls for freedom and respect for human...

