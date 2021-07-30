GAO Rejects Protests Over $2.9B SpaceX Lunar Lander Deal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied protests by Blue Origin and Dynetics over a $2.94 billion NASA lunar lander contract awarded to SpaceX, saying the agency was not required to make more than one contract award. NASA had specifically tied the number of contract awards it would make for its Human Landing System, or HLS, program to the availability of sufficient funding, and wasn't obligated to make multiple awards despite originally expressing a preference to do so, the GAO ruled Friday, according to a statement from Kenneth Patton, the GAO's managing associate general counsel for procurement law. The watchdog did...

