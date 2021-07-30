9th Circ. Backs Carrier's Tariff Rates In Verizon Row

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit partially granted Wide Voice LLC's petition to review a Federal Communication Commission order that declared the local exchange carrier's tariff rate unlawful due to charging of excessive step-down rates for Verizon. In a published opinion Friday, the appellate panel ruled that although the tariff rate was unlawful when it came to step-down rates, the FCC erred when declaring that the tariff rate itself as unlawful since Wide Voice went through the appropriate approval procedures through the FCC. "The panel held that the FCC's conclusion that Wide Voice's tariff was unlawful because it violated the benchmarking rule was neither...

