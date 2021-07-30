Lowenstein Sandler Beats Suit Over Pharma Exec's Estate

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP and a firm attorney knocked down a malpractice suit over their handling of a deceased pharmaceutical executive's estate after a New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday she didn't have the authority to hear the case since they each called the Garden State home. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi pointed to that lack of so-called diversity jurisdiction in granting a motion from the New Jersey-based firm and lawyer Michael Lerner to dismiss the suit from Joseph Krivulka's widow, finding that he was "domiciled" in the state when he died in 2018 even though he spent most of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS