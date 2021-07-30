Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BJ's Says Keurig's Coffee Monopoly Brews Up Higher Prices

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- BJ's Wholesale Club launched an antitrust suit Friday against Keurig Green Mountain, claiming the single-serve coffee company's death grip on the market forced it to overpay on the hundreds of millions of dollars of product it purchased from Keurig in recent years.

Keurig's control of the single-cup pod market cuts across the industry and involves years of bullying competitors, distributors and the country's best-known coffee brewers, BJ's said. The result is BJ's being forced to pay "supra-competitive" prices as high as 15% more "than it would have in the absence of Keurig's unlawful anticompetitive conduct," according to the suit.

The allegations are...

