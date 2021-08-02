5th Circ. Revives Genesis' $4.5M Pipeline Damage Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived Genesis Energy LP's $4.5 million lawsuit over a natural gas pipeline explosion, finding the lower court should have allowed the company to amend its suit to loop in its subsidiaries rather than ending the action based on an ownership technicality. A three-judge panel said on Friday the Houston-based midstream energy company should have been allowed to amend its claims against RLB Contracting Inc., determining the lower court wrongfully denied it the opportunity to include all appropriate parties when it dismissed the suit with prejudice for lack of standing. There is no reason to believe Genesis acted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS