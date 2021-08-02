Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Revives Genesis' $4.5M Pipeline Damage Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived Genesis Energy LP's $4.5 million lawsuit over a natural gas pipeline explosion, finding the lower court should have allowed the company to amend its suit to loop in its subsidiaries rather than ending the action based on an ownership technicality.

A three-judge panel said on Friday the Houston-based midstream energy company should have been allowed to amend its claims against RLB Contracting Inc., determining the lower court wrongfully denied it the opportunity to include all appropriate parties when it dismissed the suit with prejudice for lack of standing. There is no reason to believe Genesis acted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!