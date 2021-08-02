SEC Loses Jury Trial Against Spartan In 'Shell Factory' Case

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury on Friday largely rejected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that Spartan Securities Group Ltd. was complicit in a scheme to create sham companies and fraudulently sell their stock on over-the-counter markets. Following a 13-day trial in Tampa, the jury cleared broker-dealer Spartan, its transfer agent Island Capital Management and the firms' owners Carl Dilley and Micah Eldred, along with fellow Spartan owner David Lopez, of a dozen claimsthat they aided and abetted a plot that prosecutors dubbed the "Shell Factory Fraud." The SEC alleged in February 2019 that Spartan ignored "glaring red flags" when it submitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS