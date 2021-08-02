SEC Accuses Ga. Firm Of Fleecing 3 Investors Out Of Millions

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia investment firm and three of its officers are accused in a lawsuit of defrauding at least three investors out of $3.3 million by promising a large return on investments but instead using the money on personal expenses and paying other investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued Black Lion Investment Partners Inc. and Lee S. Rose of Illinois, Edward Wooten of Georgia, and John Krcil of Minnesota, saying the trio and the company used a "prime bank scheme" to pull off the fraud in 2019 through 2021. The SEC is asking a federal judge in the...

