5 Potential Speed Bumps For Clean Energy Investment

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Billions of dollars are being spent on clean energy and zero-carbon development, and investors are eager to spend more. Yet a sizable gap remains between the current level of investment and the trillions needed to transform the industry and combat climate change. The leader of the U.S. Department of Energy's loan programs office called the pace at which the U.S. is deploying climate solutions "wholly unacceptable," in a recent interview published by research firm IHS Markit. In that interview, the DOE's Jigar Shah, a clean energy industry veteran, said the approximately $200 billion being deployed annually needs to be quintupled for the...

