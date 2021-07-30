Justice Dept. Sues Texas Over Migrant Transportation Order

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday to stop the state's new migrant transportation executive order on grounds that it interferes with federal immigration law, and moved for an emergency order to immediately block the policy. In a complaint filed in Texas federal court, the government says Abbott's Wednesday executive order restricting the transportation of migrants at the southern border will severely impact the federal immigration system and hinder the government's arrangements with third-party partners who transport migrants. The executive order "causes injury to the United States and to individuals whom the United States is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS