Trader Entitled To $4M Refund On Oil Export Tax, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court correctly gave a commodities trader a $4.2 million refund for taxes paid on crude oil exports after striking down the tax as unconstitutional, the trader told the Fifth Circuit, urging it to affirm the ruling. The excise tax on crude oil exports under Internal Revenue Code Section 4611(b) violates the export clause of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids Congress from imposing taxes on exports, Trafigura Trading LLC told the appeals court in a brief Friday. The Texas federal court was consequently correct in awarding the company a $4.2 million refund, plus statutory interest, for the excise taxes...

