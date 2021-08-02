The Ups And Downs Of The FCA's Streamlining Plan

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 11:14 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority's plan to streamline how it makes enforcement decisions could allow it to act faster to prevent harm to consumers, but the move raises the risk that the agency will be less objective in its rulings on authorizing financial services and their managers, industry experts on regulation warn. The finance sector has until Sept. 17 to respond to proposals by the City watchdog to allow it to make enforcement decisions more rapidly. (iStock) Even routine decisions on authorization and cancellation of regulatory permissions are currently made by the independent Regulatory Decisions Committee, which is selected by the FCA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS