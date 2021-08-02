Foot Locker Inks 2 Deals Totaling $1.1B To Boost Biz Globally

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Foot Locker is buying two athletic apparel and shoe retailers, one based in Japan and another headquartered in California, in two deals that total $1.1 billion and were put together with help from law firms DLA Piper, Skadden and Manatt Phelps, the companies said Monday. One deal sees Foot Locker Inc. landing Japan's Text Trading Co. KK, which does business by the name atmos, for $360 million, while the other sees the buyer paying $750 million for Eurostar Inc., which commonly goes by WSS, according to statements from the sports retail giant. The deals are meant to boost Foot Locker's presence...

