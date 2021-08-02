MSCI Inks $950M Cash Deal For Real Capital Analytics

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley Capital Investments announced plans Monday to buy Real Capital Analytics, a privately owned data analytics company, for $950 million in an all-cash deal. MSCI plans to use RCA's database, which contains more than $20 trillion of commercial property transactions and 200,000 lender and investor profiles, to buff up its real estate data services, the company said in a press release. MSCI said buying RCA will build on a relationship it established with another data analytics company, The Burgiss Group LLC, which offers tools aimed at private asset transparency. The New York-headquartered finance company partnered with Burgiss in January 2020 and...

