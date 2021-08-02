3 Firms Rep IHS Markit's $1.2B Divestment To News Corp.

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- In an effort to win regulatory approval for their $44 billion merger, S&P Global and IHS Markit said Monday they're selling an oil pricing information business and related assets to News Corp. in a $1.15 billion deal crafted by three law firms. News Corp. is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, while S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. are advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, respectively. Under the deal, News Corp. is set to acquire the oil price information services, coal, metals and mining and petrochem wire businesses from London-based IHS Markit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS