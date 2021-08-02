2 Firms Assist As Parker Acquires UK's Meggitt In £6.3B Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- U.S. motion and control technologies maker Parker Hannifin will buy U.K. engineering group Meggitt PLC for roughly £6.3 billion ($8.8 billion), the companies said Monday, in a transaction built by respective legal advisers Freshfields and Slaughter and May. The transaction sees Cleveland-headquartered Parker Hannifin Corp. picking up Coventry, U.K.-based Meggitt, a provider of engineering services to aerospace and defense companies across the globe, according to a statement. Meggitt posted revenue of roughly $2.3 billion last year alone. Parker says the acquisition stands to almost double the size of its aerospace systems division. "Together, we can better serve our customers through innovation,...

