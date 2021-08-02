Planet Hollywood Stands Behind COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Planet Hollywood has pushed back against Zurich American Insurance Co.'s bid to toss the restaurant chain's business interruption suit in Florida federal court over COVID-19 pandemic losses, saying it has plausibly alleged "direct physical loss of or damage to" its property. Zurich told the court last month in its motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim that Planet Hollywood's argument that the coronavirus causes actual damage or loss to properties has already been rejected by the state's courts and should be dismissed, but the chain responded Friday that each case and each policy stands on its own unique merits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS