Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BLM Seeks Agency Remand In Oil And Gas Lease Sales

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration wants to take a new look at the environmental reviews for previously approved oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Colorado, telling a D.C. federal court that it is likely the analysis will be substantiated and that vacatur isn't necessary.

The Bureau of Land Management on Friday asked for permission to review the analysis of the environmental impacts of the sales in the two states, which were most recently conducted during the presidency of Donald Trump and sparked complaints by conservation group WildEarth Guardians who say the approvals violated the National Environmental Policy Act in a variety...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!