BLM Seeks Agency Remand In Oil And Gas Lease Sales

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration wants to take a new look at the environmental reviews for previously approved oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Colorado, telling a D.C. federal court that it is likely the analysis will be substantiated and that vacatur isn't necessary. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday asked for permission to review the analysis of the environmental impacts of the sales in the two states, which were most recently conducted during the presidency of Donald Trump and sparked complaints by conservation group WildEarth Guardians who say the approvals violated the National Environmental Policy Act in a variety...

