Burlington Wants $750M Virus Suit Back In NJ State Court

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Burlington Stores' suit against Zurich American Insurance over more than $750 million in pandemic-related losses belongs in state court, the retailer told a New Jersey federal court, saying the court should not resolve the novel insurance issue without guidance from state law. Burlington said Friday that New Jersey Superior Court is best suited to rule on its case against Zurich. Federal courts may decline to decide on an action that seeks only declaratory relief like its suit against Zurich, the company said. "This insurance coverage dispute is governed by New Jersey law and public policy," Burlington said, urging the court to join...

