Thompson & Knight Health Care Team Leaves For Bracewell

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The former head of Thompson & Knight LLP's health care practice has joined the Dallas office of Bracewell LLP, joining a team with six other attorneys who left following Thompson's merger with Holland & Knight LLP. Wilson Jones became the chair of Bracewell's health care practice beginning this week, the firm announced on Monday. Joining him in Dallas are former Thompson & Knight partners Patrick Bredehoft and Andrew Cookingham, counsel Kim McCrea and associates Brett Rector and Anna Wortham. Counsel Susan Murphy has joined the team in Bracewell's Houston office. Jones, a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law,...

