Spencer Fane Adds Two Attorneys To Houston Office

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has added a former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC labor and employment partner and a real estate associate from Shackelford Bowen McKinley & Norton LLP to its Houston office, with the firm saying Monday that the new additions are part of the firm's efforts to support growing client demand in both practice areas. Partner Merritt Chastain joins the firm after seven years at Ogletree, and his practice focuses on proactive labor and employment counseling and handles litigation where necessary, according to the firm. Associate JaQueenett "Jackie" Wilhite joins the firm after one year at Shackelford Bowen...

