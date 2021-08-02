DOJ Eyes Dec. Trial In 1st Wage-Fixing Prosecution

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and executives of a former physical therapist staffing company filed their first joint motion asking a Texas federal judge for an early December trial date in the government's first ever criminal prosecution of alleged wage-fixing agreements. On Thursday, the DOJ and the company's former director and owner John Rodgers and Neeraj Jindal, asked for a trial date starting the week of Dec. 6, or alternatively, the weeks starting Jan. 10 or Jan. 24. The parties also asked the court to reset related deadlines, such as the case's final pretrial conference currently scheduled for Sept. 3....

