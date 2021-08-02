Iranian Businessman Charged With Violating Iran Sanctions

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in Washington charged an Iranian citizen living in Canada with exporting laboratory equipment to Iran in violation of the U.S. sanctions program, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ announced charges against Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani on Friday, saying that he dodged U.S. export controls on mass spectrometers — devices that have widespread applications in the nuclear industry — by shipping the items to Iran through Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The jury charged Kafrani with two counts of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, one count of conspiracy, six counts of money laundering...

