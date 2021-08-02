Split Fed. Circ. Keeps Patent Case Against Apple Alive

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Apple must face a lawsuit over its Apple Watch brought by a University of Michigan engineering professor who claims that he had the right to assign the patents to his company while on unpaid leave from the university, a split Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Monday. In a 17-page opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel affirmed an Eastern District of Texas judge's decision that the University of Michigan's bylaws did not automatically assign professor Mohammed N. Islam's patents to the university, and rejected Apple's request to dismiss the lawsuit against it by Islam's company, Omni MedSci Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS