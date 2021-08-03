8th Circ. Says Mental Health Not A Factor In Drug Deportations

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit approved a deportation order for a permanent resident with a felony drug conviction, finding that the immigration appellate board didn't need to consider mental illness in narcotics trafficking convictions and rejecting her claims she would be tortured by cartel members upon return to Mexico with the blessing of that government. The three-judge panel on Monday denied Karla Gilbertson's petition to overturn a U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals decision that she was no longer eligible to seek asylum after she pleaded guilty to selling narcotics in 2018 and was sentenced to 21 months of prison, according to the opinion....

