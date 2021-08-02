GM Wants Ford's 'BlueCruise' Brand Blocked From Market

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- General Motors and its Cruise self-driving unit are pushing for a trademark injunction that would force the Ford Motor Co. to rename its planned "BlueCruise" hands-free system, warning that brand confusion is "particularly problematic" when it comes to novel technology like self-driving cars. Days after suing in federal court, GM and Cruise asked for a preliminary injunction Friday on the grounds that Ford was threatening to irrevocably harm their hard-won legitimacy in a market sector that has the potential to scare consumers. "The loss of reputational control is particularly problematic in an industry such as the automated driving market," GM and...

