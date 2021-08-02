UMass Students Sue To Block School's Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Two University of Massachusetts undergraduates said in a federal lawsuit Friday the school's requirement that students be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to come back to campus violates their constitutional rights. UMass Lowell student Hunter Harris and UMass Boston student Cora Cluett — who face expulsion if they refuse the shots — are asking U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper for an injunction to block the schools' vaccine mandates from taking effect in September. The students argued that the schools lack the legal authority to mandate the pandemic-fighting vaccines, which have been approved through a Food and Drug Administration emergency-use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS