Investors' Suit Still Too 'Vague,' Pot Co. Tells Calif. Judge

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Investors in Canadian cannabis grower PharmaCielo Ltd. still haven't sufficiently described how its failure to disclose problems about its Colombian facilities harmed them, the company and some of its executives told a Los Angeles federal judge. In a Friday memo supporting their motion to dismiss, PharmaCielo and three of its leaders told U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez that the second amended complaint currently before the court failed to fix the issues he identified when he dismissed an earlier version of it. According to PharmaCielo, the investors' revisions only add "vague and conclusory statements from confidential witnesses coupled with a smattering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS