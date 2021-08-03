Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors' Suit Still Too 'Vague,' Pot Co. Tells Calif. Judge

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Investors in Canadian cannabis grower PharmaCielo Ltd. still haven't sufficiently described how its failure to disclose problems about its Colombian facilities harmed them, the company and some of its executives told a Los Angeles federal judge.

In a Friday memo supporting their motion to dismiss, PharmaCielo and three of its leaders told U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez that the second amended complaint currently before the court failed to fix the issues he identified when he dismissed an earlier version of it.

According to PharmaCielo, the investors' revisions only add "vague and conclusory statements from confidential witnesses coupled with a smattering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!