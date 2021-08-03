Landlord Compares COVID To Odor In 1st Circ. Coverage Bid

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- In its bid for COVID-19 coverage, a Massachusetts landlord has asked the First Circuit to follow 50 years of court rulings finding that "direct physical loss of or damage to" property can occur even when there isn't structural damage. Courts have previously found that gas fumes, cat urine odors and carbon monoxide are capable of causing direct physical loss and damage, SAS International Ltd. said in its Monday opening brief. It also argued that its insurer, General Star Indemnity Co., could have included a virus exclusion but chose not to. "General Star never defined its terms, altered its language, or inserted...

