FCC Accuses Ex-Ala. Lawmaker Of Thwarting License Probe

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau is asking an in-house administrative judge to keep a former broadcaster and Alabama House speaker from delaying a proceeding about whether he's fit to own a broadcast license. The bureau has asked for a status conference that Auburn Network is trying to push off, calling it "yet another invective soaked broadside against Auburn." But Friday, the bureau came out swinging against the broadcaster's claims, saying that it was the one who was trying to "delegitimize the hearing process, and grind this proceeding to a halt with legal red herrings and bridges to nowhere." There's only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS