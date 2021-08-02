Senate Group, 7 Countries Slam US-Germany Pipeline Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair issued a joint statement Monday with the foreign affairs chairs of seven European countries, opposing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline agreement that the United States and Germany reached in July. Nord Stream 2 is an extension of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The project has received bipartisan backlash from U.S. lawmakers who believe their country forcefully manipulated Ukraine into accepting the deal. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was joined in his criticism of the project by officials in...

