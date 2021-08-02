CBS Beats Contract Suit Appeal Over Judge Judy's $47M Pay

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Friday upheld a trial judge's finding that CBS Corp. did not breach its obligations to share its profits with a talent agency when it voluntarily lowered its profits and increased Judge Judy's salary to $47 million, making her one of the highest-paid personalities on television. In a 15-page opinion written by Justice Victoria Gerrard Chaney, a unanimous three-judge panel held that Big Ticket Television Inc. and CBS properly interpreted its contract with Rebel Entertainment Partners Inc. by allocating the eight-figure salary of former Manhattan family court Judge Judith Sheindlin as a production expense instead of...

