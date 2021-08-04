Longtime Law Firm Executive Becomes Verrill Dana's COO

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- New England law firm Verrill Dana LLP on Monday announced the hire of James A. Durham, a C-suite veteran of multiple area firms, as its new chief operating officer. Boston-based partner Regina M. Hurley, who chairs the law firm's executive board, confirmed Monday that Durham's tenure effectively began July 21. Durham joined Verrill Dana at a time of significant change as the nearly 160-year-old firm implements a half-decade strategic plan. Verrill Dana's Monday statement noted Durham follows in the footsteps of now-retired COO David Bois, who oversaw the firm's growth since 1996 from 61 lawyers in three offices to over 120...

