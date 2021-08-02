CSX Derails Privacy Claims From Worker Termination Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Monday axed invasion of privacy claims from ex-railroad employees suing CSX Transportation Inc. for wrongful termination, finding that the workers have not accused CSX of a "widespread" enough disclosure of their sensitive data amid a company probe into alleged benefits fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers ruled that 56 electricians suing CSX have not presented evidence that the company's disclosure of their unredacted Social Security numbers and other data to benefits providers, the Railroad Retirement Board and chiropractic associations during the investigation was "sufficiently widespread" to justify the charges. "Plaintiffs have not even attempted to...

