6th Circ. Tosses Airport Retiree's Pension Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of a retired Detroit airport employee's challenge to a pension reduction Monday, holding that the former operations director squandered his chance at a higher benefit level when he failed to fully transfer his savings from one retirement account to another. The panel held that the Wayne County Employees Retirement System's overseers correctly determined that Daniel Kerber, a former employee of the Wayne County Airport Authority, disqualified himself from receiving the higher pension that came with participation in Plan One. Kerber didn't transfer all of his assets over from Plan Five, a requirement for receiving...

