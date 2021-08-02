Ripple Exec Seeks Binance Docs To Fend Off SEC's Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse sought Monday to request documents from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, telling a New York federal court that the records could bolster his argument that the bulk of his XRP sales took place on non-U.S. exchanges. Garlinghouse asked for court permission to issue a letter of request to Binance Holdings Ltd., with the assistance of the Cayman Islands judicial system. Garlinghouse is seeking transaction records for each buy and sell order of digital asset XRP made by himself, Ripple Labs Inc. and fellow defendant and Ripple board member Christian A. Larsen, court filings show. The U.S. Securities and Exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS