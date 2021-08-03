11th Circ. Partially Reinstates TM Fight Between Ad Cos.

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has partially revived an Illinois-based marketing and advertising company's trademark fight with a Florida-based business that has a similar name, finding a lower court jumped the gun in canceling the Prairie State company's registrations. A three-judge panel on Monday vacated in part and affirmed in part a district court's decision in a suit that Illinois-based Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing Group Inc. filed against Florida-headquartered Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing Group LLC. The lower court canceled Pinnacle Illinois' registered trademarks — one for the Pinnacle name, and one for a stylized form of the word, court records show. But the panel said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS