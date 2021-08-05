Texas Case Boosts Defense Challenges To Medical Expenses

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In personal injury cases in Texas, plaintiffs attorneys often use affidavits to prove their clients' medical bills are reasonable and necessary. They almost always use the medical provider's "charge master" rate, as opposed to the usual and customary reimbursement rates paid by insurers, Medicare or cash payors. The Texas Supreme Court's June 18 decision in Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co.[1] provides clarification that: Experts with knowledge of current procedural terminology, or CPT, codes who routinely use databases to determine reasonableness of medical charges may be qualified to prepare counteraffidavits, and do not have to be health care providers in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS