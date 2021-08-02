Steve Madden Can't Trim Converse Shoe Design Patent Claim

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday denied Steve Madden Ltd.'s bid to dismiss part of a design patent infringement claim raised by Converse Inc. in its lawsuit over high top sneaker designs, finding that the shoes' looks are similar enough to preserve Converse's claim at this time. In a seven-page decision, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton determined that the shoes are not "plainly dissimilar" when comparing illustrations of Converse's design patent to Steve Madden's allegedly infringing Madden Girl Winnona Flatform High-Top. The judge continued that it was possible that consumers could be confused or misled into thinking that "the accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS