11th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Deputy's Free Speech Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A South Florida deputy's five-day paid suspension after he wrote an opinion column critical of the Broward County Sheriff's handling of the COVID-19 crisis did not violate his First Amendment rights because it would not stop "a reasonable person" from speaking out, the Eleventh Circuit said. The panel upheld the dismissal of a suit by Deputy Jeffery R. Bell against the sheriff's office alleging that his suspension was retaliatory and a violation of his right to free speech, citing the collective bargaining agreement between the local law enforcement union and the sheriff's office. Bell, as head of the local law enforcement union,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS