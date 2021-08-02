Latham Nabs Ex-Skadden Partner As IP Litigation Vice Chair

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP heavyweight litigator with extensive technology experience in industries ranging from video games to pharmaceuticals as global vice chair of its intellectual property litigation practice, the firm announced Monday. P. Anthony Sammi, joining Latham as a partner in New York, is a high-caliber trial lawyer whose practice includes trademark, copyright, trade secrets and patent matters, according to the firm. "Tony has a well-earned reputation as a powerhouse IP lawyer, with an excellent track record both in and out of the courtroom," said David Callahan, global chair of...

